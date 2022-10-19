Working workshop wonders with Endress+Hauser [Case Story]

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services, and solutions for industrial process engineering customers from a wide variety of industries including life sciences, mining, chemicals, food and beverage, and water and wastewater treatment.

The best of the best in calibration technologies

In 2021 Endress+Hauser Canada opened its state-of-the-art Customer Experience Centre in Burlington, Ontario. The center is home to a full-service calibration laboratory that brings together the best of the best in calibration technologies, reflecting Endress+Hauser’s own exacting standards.

The company has been collaborating with Beamex since 2015, so when it came to equipping the new laboratory, Beamex was the natural choice to provide the necessary high-performance calibration equipment.

The Beamex Canada team worked with colleagues at the Beamex HQ in Finland to design a custom solution for Endress+Hauser Canada comprising:

Speed and efficiency get a boost

Endress+Hauser Canada’s calibration needs typically involve pressure and temperature calibrations. With the Beamex solution enabling fully automated calibration, pressure calibrations take just 30 minutes instead of 45 minutes or even an hour. This means more calibrations can be done in the same amount of time and frees up technicians to work on other tasks while calibrations are being performed.

Martin Bedard, Calibration and Program Supervisor for Endress+Hauser Canada: “The quality of Beamex equipment is higher than that of the competition, and the customer service is also very good. The Care Plans give us a great customer experience, with a turnaround time to Finland of just five to seven days, which is often faster than using local laboratories.”

