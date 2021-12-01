Automating the calibration management ecosystem

It’s time to say goodbye to error-prone paper-based calibration!

While the pen might be mightier than the sword, in process industries pen-and-paper based calibration systems are a weak spot that is desperately in need of attention. Automating your calibration ecosystem saves time, reduces the risk of errors, and enables your organization to use calibration data for business benefits.

But what are the steps involved in implementing an automated process, and what support is on offer to help you succeed? Read on to find out.

In process industries, despite the fact that calibration is a business-critical process, engineers and technicians are still drowning in time-consuming, unreliable, and error-prone paper trails.

Automating and streamlining the calibration process is key to improving efficiency and avoiding errors, but for many going digital can feel like a daunting step.

What is the calibration ecosystem?

The calibration ecosystem is made up of everything that’s connected to the calibration process: calibration data, calibration management software, services, and expertise.

Expertise on the part of the calibration provider ensures that the system being delivered is compliant and meets the client’s unique requirements, that the roll out of that system goes smoothly, and that the personnel who will use the system are properly trained to do so.

In terms of hardware, it’s no surprise that calibrators are on the front line. In a modern, automated system this means documenting multifunction units that can provide a traceable reference, calculate measurement error, and even perform calibrations automatically and then document and store the results ready for uploading to the calibration software.

The software then handles tasks like calibration planning and scheduling, analysis and optimization of calibration frequency, and reporting – and can be integrated with maintenance management systems.

So, why do I need to automate my calibration infrastructure?

Automation can help process industry operators to thrive with the help of streamlined, accurate, and efficient calibration processes that ensure compliance and ultimately improve business performance. The headline benefits include:

Better planning and decision making

Ensured compliance

Time and cost savings

Full traceability with everything documented in one system

Improved analysis capabilities

More efficient and effective maintenance processes

Robust quality assurance

OK, I’m sold. What’s next, and how can Beamex help me?

Whether you’re taking an instrument-based or a process-based approach to calibration, the first step is to classify all your devices as critical or non-critical, decide on their calibration intervals, and choose the right tools and methods for calibration.

After that comes staff training – for maintenance technicians, service engineers, process and quality engineers, and managers – to ensure you can get the best possible return on your investment. Finally, there’s execution and analysis, where staff carry out calibrations according to a carefully defined set of instructions and safety procedures and the results are analyzed to identify where there’s room for improvement.

Beamex can act as a trusted advisor throughout the entire process of creating an automated calibration ecosystem, helping you to evaluate your current processes, identify areas for improvement, and ensure a smooth transition to a new and optimized process.

Beyond expertise, our solution offering covers on-premises calibration software, cloud-based calibration software, and a mobile application for paperless calibration, documentation, and inspection in the field.

In addition, different calibration tools and various services are being offered.

To find out more about what’s involved in automating your calibration management ecosystem and how we can help, download our white paper.

