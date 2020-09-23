Temperature Calibration Webinars

We have recently done two webinars on temperature calibration; one was done by Beamex, Inc. in USA and the other by Beamex Ltd in UK.
As both webinars discuss temperature calibration, we will share both of them here in the same blog post.
I have done a table of content for both webinars so you can easily see what is included and can jump quickly to the interesting point.
Both webinars include a Live Demo session, demonstrating a fully automatic calibration of temperature sensor.
Basics of Temperature Calibration - webinar
This webinar was done in April 2020 by Beamex, Inc. in co-operation with Chemical Engineering. The presenters are Ned Espy and Roy Tomalino.
Webinar content:
|Time
|Topic
|0:00
|Welcome, introduction, housekeeping
|2:05
|Presentation of speakers
|5:00
|Webinar agenda
|6:00
|Quick Poll
|7:15
|Temperature terminology
|12:15
|Dry Block vs. Liquid Bath
|14:00
|Best practices
|21:00
|Live Demo - Automatic calibration of a temperature sensor
|50:00
|Quick Poll
|52:15
|Questions and Answers
Temperature Calibration in the field - webinar
This webinar was done in June 2020 by Beamex Ltd, presenters Andy Morsman and Ian Murphy.
|Time
|Topic
|0:00
|Welcome, introduction, housekeeping
|0:55
|Introduction of speakers
|2:00
|Webinar agenda
|03:55
|Temperature terminology
|12:00
|Dry block structure
|15:30
|Best practices
|26:10
|RTD and PRT probes
|28:15
|Thermocouples
|30:30
|Live Demo - Automatic calibration of a temperature sensor
|53:00
|Questions and Answers
