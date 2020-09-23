Temperature Calibration Webinars

We have recently done two webinars on temperature calibration; one was done by Beamex, Inc. in USA and the other by Beamex Ltd in UK.

As both webinars discuss temperature calibration, we will share both of them here in the same blog post.

I have done a table of content for both webinars so you can easily see what is included and can jump quickly to the interesting point.

Both webinars include a Live Demo session, demonstrating a fully automatic calibration of temperature sensor.

Basics of Temperature Calibration - webinar

This webinar was done in April 2020 by Beamex, Inc. in co-operation with Chemical Engineering. The presenters are Ned Espy and Roy Tomalino.

Webinar content:

Time Topic 0:00 Welcome, introduction, housekeeping 2:05 Presentation of speakers 5:00 Webinar agenda 6:00 Quick Poll 7:15 Temperature terminology 12:15 Dry Block vs. Liquid Bath 14:00 Best practices 21:00 Live Demo - Automatic calibration of a temperature sensor 50:00 Quick Poll 52:15 Questions and Answers

Temperature Calibration in the field - webinar

This webinar was done in June 2020 by Beamex Ltd, presenters Andy Morsman and Ian Murphy.

Time Topic 0:00 Welcome, introduction, housekeeping 0:55 Introduction of speakers 2:00 Webinar agenda 03:55 Temperature terminology 12:00 Dry block structure 15:30 Best practices 26:10 RTD and PRT probes 28:15 Thermocouples 30:30 Live Demo - Automatic calibration of a temperature sensor 53:00 Questions and Answers

